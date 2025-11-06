Cong leaders demand court-monitored CBI probe into Sabarimala gold theft

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (IANS) Mounting a sharp attack on the Kerala government over the alleged gold theft at the Sabarimala temple, senior Congress leaders on Thursday demanded that the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of the High Court, alleging a major cover-up involving top officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ramesh Chennithala said the Kerala High Court's observation linking the Sabarimala gold theft to possible international gold smuggling was "extremely serious" and warranted an independent probe.

"The case must be transferred to the CBI under court supervision. The current investigation is mere eyewash meant to scapegoat a few and protect those really involved," he added.

Chennithala said that the roles of all Devaswom presidents, board members, and senior officials, who served during the period of the theft must be examined, along with the three Devaswom Ministers who held office at the time.

Leader of Opposition and veteran Congress leader V.D. Satheesan echoed the demand, saying the High Court had found the present Devaswom Board to have committed a serious offence.

"The current Devaswom Board President and members should be included in the list of accused and questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Instead of removing those responsible, the government is trying to extend their tenure. Every fraud at Sabarimala has happened with the full knowledge of the state government and the CPI(M)," he alleged.

Referring to the role of 'sponsor' Unnikrishnan Potti, who was given the temple gold plates for a second time, Satheesan said it was done in violation of court orders despite earlier corruption charges.

"The High Court has expressed doubts that the Board may have misled the court and even hinted that precious temple artifacts could have been sold in international markets," he added, demanding a court-supervised audit of all valuables, including gold, in Sabarimala.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, too, voiced dissatisfaction with the SIT's progress, calling for a court-monitored CBI investigation.

"It remains to be seen how far this probe will go. We've seen a few probes in the past that have reached nowhere. The SIT must act decisively and question all those involved," he said.

The Congress leaders said only an impartial, court-supervised investigation could restore public confidence in the management of one of Kerala's most revered temples.

The SIT so far as arrested three people, including Potti, serving TDB official Murari Babu and retired officer Sudheesh Kumar.

It was on Wednesday that the SIT submitted its report on the progress of the probe and the High Court expressed its view that the probe was fine.

--IANS

sg/khz