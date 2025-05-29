Cong leader slams Assam govt's new arms licence policy, warns of return to gun culture

Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Assam cabinet’s decision to introduce a state-specific arms licence policy, warning that the move could revive a culture of fear reminiscent of the violent past.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president painted a grim picture while recalling personal experiences when he was a Youth Congress leader.

"There was a time when the sound of a single gunshot would leave entire neighbourhoods sleepless,” he said.

The Congress leader also recounted his own security concerns during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when he was provided a bulletproof vehicle, jacket, and helmet by Assam Police.

Back then, our collective aspiration was to move away from the gun culture that gripped the state. Today, Assam is in a far better place — we cannot afford to regress,” he said.

Criticising the legality of the cabinet’s decision, Borah pointed out that arms licences fall under the jurisdiction of Central laws. “I, too, possess a licensed firearm - but only after a credible threat to my life was assessed and verified through due process,” he noted.

Taking direct aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah accused him of drawing inspiration from the gun culture of the United States.

“This isn’t the America of mass shootings and gun glorification,” he cautioned.

“We don’t want a society where guns become commonplace, where even children wield them like toys,” he said.

Borah ended his address by accusing the Chief Minister of stoking societal divisions through provocative policies. “This is not governance - it’s divisive politics that threatens to unravel the hard-earned peace of Assam,” he said, urging the government to reconsider the controversial move.

In a move aimed at bolstering self-defence capabilities in Assam’s remote and sensitive areas, the state cabinet has approved the issuance of arms licences to eligible residents in vulnerable and border regions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Wednesday, citing Assam’s unique security challenges and geographical vulnerabilities.

"Assam is a difficult and sensitive state," CM Sarma said.

"We have decided to issue arms licences to eligible individuals living in remote, vulnerable, and border areas. We will encourage original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply under the provisions of the Arms Act."

