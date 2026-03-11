Cong hits back at Nishikant Dubey over 'Leader of Propaganda' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday strongly criticised BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his "Leader of Propaganda (LoP)" remark aimed at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, accusing the ruling party of resorting to personal attacks because it is "unable to answer" the questions raised by their leader.

Reacting to the comments, several Congress leaders defended Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP of targeting him because it could not respond to the issues he raises in Parliament.

Congress MP Imran Masood, speaking to IANS, said the BJP leadership was unsettled by LoP Rahul Gandhi's questions and criticism.

"They are actually very afraid of Rahul Gandhi. They are scared of him. They have no answers to Rahul Gandhi's questions, and they are troubled by this, which is why they keep speaking like this everywhere," Masood said.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also criticised Dubey's remarks and suggested that the BJP leader often speaks more loudly than factually.

"I believe that if there were a company about Nehru, Congress, and Rahul Gandhi, then Nishikant Dubey would be its CEO. His talks include fewer facts and more shouting," Bhagat told IANS.

Senior Congress leader and MP Pramod Tiwari also came out in support of Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a fearless Leader of Opposition who has not compromised before the government.

"Rahul Gandhi is a fearless Leader of Opposition. I would say that after Independence, he is among the very few Leaders of Opposition who have not compromised in front of the government. I count Rahul Gandhi among those two or three leaders who, with full strength, are courageously and honestly confronting the barbaric and relentless attacks of the BJP," Tiwari said.

The controversy began after Dubey took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi during his speech in the Lok Sabha while opposing the resolution brought by Opposition parties seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. During his remarks in the House, Dubey referred to Rahul Gandhi as the "Leader of Propaganda".

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said, "The way I understand the term 'Leader of Propaganda' (LoP) is this: when an ignorant person succumbs to arrogance, they often become the Leader of Propaganda... Nowadays, they are so loud that they don't even allow the LoP to speak."

He also questioned the constitutional position of the Leader of Opposition while making the remarks.

"I also thought about it -- is it justified that the LoP is not allowed to speak? In the Constitution, LoP is not even mentioned. In the debates of the Constituent Assembly, it never happened," Dubey said without directly naming Rahul Gandhi.

