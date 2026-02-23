Cong has sought more seats than 2021: Girish Chodankar after Venugopal–Stalin meet on alliance talks

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) The Congress has formally sought a higher number of Assembly seats than it was allotted in 2021, AICC Tamil Nadu incharge Girish Chodankar said on Monday after senior party leader K.C. Venugopal met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin in Chennai.

Describing the discussions as preliminary but significant, Chodankar confirmed that seat-sharing arrangements, including allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat, constituency-sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections, and coordination for local body polls, were part of the talks between Venugopal and the Chief Minister.

“The Congress has demanded more seats than what we received in the previous Assembly election,” Chodankar told reporters, underlining the party’s intention to strengthen its position within the DMK-led alliance.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress contested 25 seats as part of the alliance.

Earlier in the day, Chodankar, along with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai, met DMK Deputy General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at her residence.

He characterised that meeting as a “courtesy call,” adding that structured negotiations between the alliance partners would take place separately through designated committees.

Responding to questions about whether power-sharing arrangements were discussed, Chodankar said that constituency-sharing remains the immediate priority.

“First, we need to conclude seat-sharing discussions. Other aspects can follow,” he noted, indicating that detailed negotiations are yet to begin.

The meeting between Venugopal and Stalin comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, with parties preparing early for the next Assembly elections and other upcoming polls.

Sources in the Congress suggested that the party leadership is keen to finalise terms well in advance to avoid last-minute friction.

Chodankar said the Congress is now awaiting confirmation from the DMK leadership on the date for a formal meeting between the alliance negotiation committees.

Once scheduled, the two sides are expected to hold comprehensive talks to iron out differences and arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing formula.

