Cong has no genuine concern about making Dalit CM in Karnataka: Joshi

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, lashed out at the Congress on Monday saying that the party has no genuine concern about appointing a Dalit Chief Minister.

He alleged that the “Dalit CM” narrative is merely a new dimension being introduced due to the ongoing tussle between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister over the top post.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Monday, Joshi said internal differences have intensified within the Congress party and that the State’s interests have been completely ignored in the power struggle for the Chief Minister’s post.

“Who should become CM is an internal matter of that party. But it is clear that governance in the State has collapsed because of this fight for the Chief Minister’s chair. Unscientific guarantee schemes, rampant corruption and internal conflicts have pushed the State into decline,” he alleged.

He said the State is already facing a severe drinking water crisis, with shortages being reported as early as February. The situation in North Karnataka is particularly grim, he noted, adding that roads have also deteriorated badly. “Instead of addressing these basic issues, they are busy fighting over the CM’s chair,” Joshi claimed.

He further remarked that there appears to be no one to guide or control the State Congress leadership. “Supporters of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are speaking as they wish. Some say Siddaramaiah will present the current and next Budget; others say this will be his last Budget. Amid this confusion, governance has completely collapsed,” he alleged.

Referring to Satish Jarkiholi’s statement that corruption existed even earlier, Joshi said Congress leaders have failed to substantiate such claims. “But corruption is overflowing in their government,” he charged.

On the bribery case involving BJP MLA Chandru Lamani, Joshi said a proper investigation must be conducted. “An audio clip of a Swamiji has surfaced. Was someone deliberately trapped? How did this happen? All this must be investigated,” he said.

Condemning the Congress party’s conduct at the AI summit as “shocking and regrettable,” Joshi demanded that the party apologise to the nation.

He pointed out that the summit was attended by representatives from 29 countries, 45 ministers, leading industrialists and AI experts. “Ignoring all this, Congress displayed highly inappropriate behaviour,” he said.

He added that even leaders within the Congress have expressed displeasure over the incident. Margaret Alva reportedly said there should have been “discipline, dignity and sense,” while Akhilesh Yadav also commented differently on the issue. Joshi urged Congress leaders to at least conduct themselves with courtesy in the future.

