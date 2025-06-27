Cong govt trying to grab land valued at Rs 7,000 cr by evicting Dalits: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, June 27 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has charged that a conspiracy is underway to dispossess Dalits of Rs 7,000 crore worth of valuable land located close to the tech park in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru and turn it into capital for profit.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, made the allegation while speaking at a press conference at his office in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

He said: “The land in question may once have been forest land, but after being reclassified as revenue land, it was distributed by the Revenue Department to Dalits. Portions have even been allotted to the Railways and Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

"Now, I demand that the Chief Minister, in the presence of the Revenue Minister, Industries Minister, and Forest Minister, immediately convene a meeting of title deed holders and stop the forest department’s operation. The government must clarify whether it stands with the mafia or with Dalits. How can Dalit land be snatched away like this?” Narayanaswamy questioned.

“If there is genuine intent, the land must be acquired by paying compensation. This is a country governed by laws. Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s great Constitution has guaranteed rights to all. Snatching away the rights of legal heirs is unjust. This is nothing but a betrayal of Dalits by the government,” he said, warning of a statewide protest against the move.

Narayanaswamy claimed that government-backed mafias have set their sights on land where a majority of residents are Dalits.

“The land is valued between Rs 40 to Rs 70 crore per acre. Mafias are eyeing nearly Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 crore worth of land. The government is backing this mafia and using the police to suppress people,” he alleged.

The land in question lies in front of a Tech Park, and Narayanaswamy pointed out that a court has issued orders not to demolish any structures there.

“The government cannot tolerate Dalits becoming millionaires,” he remarked.

The BJP leader further alleged that when Dalits protested, police took them to the station. “Why is this government so apathetic towards Dalits?” he asked.

He said there are about 2,000 houses with over 5,000 residents – all poor Dalit farmers.

“It seems they’re doing this because it would be easy to reclaim the land. This, despite ongoing court cases and stay orders,” he said.

Narayanaswamy also alleged that when former MP S. Muniswamy tried to intervene, he was arrested.

Giving the background of the issue, he said, "In the early 1950s, the government had allotted around 711 acres of land in the Kadugodi region of Bidarahalli Hobli in the Mahadevapura constituency of Bengaluru Urban district to local farmers.

The BJP MLC stated, “Since then, they have been cultivating the land. Some lands were also leased. According to available records, 677.3 acres are currently documented, and according to Column 9 of the Pahani records, 719 acres exist. While it is claimed the land was once forest under royal rule, the Revenue Department had distributed the land through the Kadugodi Cooperative Society in 2, 3, and 4-acre plots to farmers."

Now, due to skyrocketing land prices, the government is attempting to declare the area as forest land again. “They are suddenly claiming it is encroached land,” Narayanaswamy said.

He displayed Pahani documents dating back to the 1950s, showing title deeds had been granted and taxes paid.

Despite all legal records, the government is suddenly acting otherwise. Currently, 60 acres and 30 guntas are under the Forest Department, he said.

The government has also allotted 153.28 acres to KIADB, 228.31 acres to the Railways, about 3 acres to a temple (which houses an Indira Canteen), 20 acres for housing, 13.03 acres for roads, 2.5 acres for a crematorium, and 32 acres for residential layouts (where a police station is also built). Additionally, 125 acres are under agricultural use, and 44.36 acres (about 45 acres) were allotted to Metro. “If it truly belonged to the Forest Department, how were all these allocations made?” he questioned.

Narayanaswamy alleged that many residents approached the court, which directed the maintenance of the status quo. “These are residential areas, yet houses and buildings are being demolished despite multiple court orders. Women are being forcefully dragged by male police officers, with only 7-8 female officers present for thousands of women. What kind of hooliganism is this?” Narayanaswamy asked, also showing related videos.

He said when told that the case is in court, the officials said, “We have been given a task by the government, and we will complete it.” Narayanaswamy strongly objected to this statement.

Narayanaswamy demanded an investigation and urged the government to release a white paper on the matter, dating from 1950 to the present.

“Explain what has happened in each period. On what grounds was land given to KIADB, Metro, Railways, and others? If the orders are from the government itself, then the fault lies with the government. First, return the land given to KIADB,” he insisted.

He said there were more police than protestors at the site.

“They are intimidating the people. There’s also a police station, Metro facility, KIADB site, and private factories here. Factory owners have purchased land. Two factories have even gone to the Supreme Court, which ruled that the land cannot be touched. So if the court gives an order, does forest land automatically become private land?” he asked.

Former MP S. Muniswamy was also present at the press conference.

--IANS

mka/uk