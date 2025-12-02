Cong flags rising public outrage in Gujarat as Rahul Gandhi targets BJP on drugs, crime & flood relief

Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (IANS) During the Congress' ongoing Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a sharp critique of the state's governance, alleging a deep disconnect between the BJP government and the lived realities of citizens.

Speaking to people across multiple districts, the Congress leader said women in particular have voiced growing fears over the surge in drugs, illegal liquor, and crime -- issues they believe are thriving under political protection.

He contrasted this with Gujarat's legacy as the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, saying that the state's youth are being pushed toward a "dark world" that betrays its moral and cultural heritage.

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at the Gujarat government's handling of recent floods, which devastated farms and displaced thousands of people.

Despite the BJP's "double-engine" government at the state and the Centre, he said that families are still waiting for meaningful relief and empathy.

Farmers, Rahul Gandhi said, are left questioning why their loans haven't been waived and why damage assessments remain slow.

Accusing the BJP-led state government of shielding wrongdoers while ignoring ordinary citizens, the Congress leader said that public anger is intensifying -- and vowed that Congress will continue to raise people's concerns and expose what he called the BJP government's failures and corruption.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, continuing its tight crackdown on narcotics, recently carried out a major operation in Vadaj, arresting a married couple allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of MD (Mephedrone).

Acting on specific intelligence that Kamlesh Bishnoi of Rajasthan and his wife Rajeshwari, residents of Khat Colony near Akhbarnagar Circle, were running a drug supply racket from their home, a Crime Branch team conducted a raid in the presence of independent witnesses.

During the search, carried out under the NDPS Act, officers recovered suspicious substances from the couple's pockets and a plastic container inside the house.

Forensic experts from the forensic science laboratory later confirmed the material to be Mephedrone.

In total, 357.750 grams of MD worth nearly Rs 35.77 lakh was seized, along with Rs 22,800 in cash, two mobile phones, and an electronic weighing scale -- taking the overall seizure value to Rs 36.40 lakh.

Interrogation revealed that the couple was linked to a wider interstate network stretching across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

They reportedly sourced the drugs from a relative, Subhash Godara of Sanchore in Rajasthan, who obtained the supplies from Lucknow.

The duo sold the narcotics to retail buyers across Ahmedabad.

Police say the operation has helped dismantle a key supply chain, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

A search is underway to trace the main supplier and other associates involved in the drug racket.

