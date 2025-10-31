Cong announces new District Presidents for Delhi unit, names MCD bypoll in-charges

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Congress on Friday announced a major organisational reshuffle in its Delhi unit, appointing six new District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents while also naming senior observers and ward in-charges for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections.

According to an official release issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointments with immediate effect.

The newly appointed Congress' Delhi unit District Presidents include Mahender Bhaskar (Karol Bagh); Mohammad Usman (Chandni Chowk); Rajesh Yadav (Najafgarh); Sumit Sharma (Krishna Nagar); Virender Sharma (Mehrauli), and Mohinder Mangla (New Delhi).

Political analysts believe that the fresh appointments are aimed towards strengthening the grand old party's district-level leadership in the national capital ahead of the crucial MCD bypoll.

The statement further mentioned the appointment of Senior Observers and Ward Incharges for 12 wards across Delhi, indicating the party's structured approach to the upcoming local electoral exercise.

For the Chandni Chowk ward (No. 74), Rajesh Lilothia has been appointed Senior Observer with Sharanjeet Sharma as Ward In-charge, while Haroon Yusuf and Jagjivan Sharma will oversee Chandni Mahal (No. 76).

Hari Shankar Gupta and Satender Sharma will manage Shalimar Bagh-B (No. 56), and C.P. Mittal and Praveen Bhugra will handle Ashok Vihar (No. 65).

In East Delhi's Vinod Nagar (No. 198), Anil Chaudhary has been named Senior Observer, with Mujeeb Rehman as Ward In-charge. Vijay Lochav and Charanjeet Rai will look after Naraina (No. 139), while Abhishek Dutt and Neetu Verma Soni will manage Greater Kailash (No. 173).

The list also includes Jag Pravesh and Gopal Thakur for Mundka (No. 35), Kamal Kant Sharma and Rajesh Yadav for Dwarka-B (No. 120), and Krishna Tirath with J.P. Panwar for Dichau Kalan (No. 128).

For South Delhi wards, Hassan Ahmed and Chanderkant Giri will oversee Sangam Vihar-A (No. 163), while Jitender Kochar and Jai Prakash have been assigned Dakshin Puri (No. 164).

The appointments come as the party seeks to revitalise its ground-level presence in Delhi.

According to sources, the new organisational structure is expected to streamline coordination between district units and the Pradesh Congress Committee during the forthcoming by-elections.

--IANS

pgh/uk