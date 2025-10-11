Cong alleges 'unholy alliance' between Kerala CM Vijayan and BJP

Dubai/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (IANS) Senior Congress leaders have accused the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of leveraging a secretive partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect his son from legal action in the ongoing money laundering case linked to the Life Mission project.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and MLA Sunny Joseph told the media in Dubai that the Chief Minister's interactions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were intended to shield his son Vivek Kiran from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Both the Chief Minister's son and daughter face serious financial allegations. Despite an ED summons, his son did not appear, yet no action has been taken. This privilege for a single individual is the outcome of the unholy relationship between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sunny Joseph said.

He urged the ED to clarify the status of its investigation into Vivek Kiran and called on Chief Minister Vijayan to take a public stance on his son's failure to comply with the notice.

Congress Working Committee member and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala echoed the allegations, describing the delay in action as the product of the "CPI-M-BJP unholy alliance".

"The Life Mission project saw crores of rupees lost to corruption, and money laundering took place with the Chief Minister's son implicated according to the ED summons. Yet, despite repeated warnings and protests in the Assembly by former MLA Anil Akkara, no substantive action was taken due to this political arrangement," Chennithala said.

He also alleged that other high-profile cases, including the international gold smuggling, were quietly resolved to protect powerful interests, with only the arrest of M. Sivasankar, the Chief Minister's then Principal Secretary, occurring.

"No one else was questioned, and no further investigation took place. Everything was politically adjusted to safeguard the ruling alliance," he said.

Both the leaders highlighted that the alleged nexus between the CPI-M and BJP is now increasingly visible to the people.

They warned that the preferential treatment of the Chief Minister's family in enforcement proceedings reflects a larger political design that undermines accountability and legal processes in the state.

--IANS

sg/khz