Conflicts don't end as people have forgotten compassion, says Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said conflict and war continue as people have forgotten compassion.

Addressing a gathering here, Bhagwat spoke about the need for unity and compassion in a world marked by conflict.

Referring to global institutions formed to prevent wars, Bhagwat said the League of Nations, established after the World War I, failed to stop future conflicts. Even the United Nations, created after World War II, has struggled to prevent wars around the world.

"People have forgotten compassion because they have forgotten the truth. We may appear different, but we are all one. That is why conflicts never end and wars continue. The First World War happened, and to prevent it from happening again, the League of Nations was established, but it never worked," he said.

"The United Nations Organisation was established after the Second World War, but we are seeing the current situation. It is in place, but ineffective. The ongoing wars are not stopping," the RSS chief said.

He offered prayers at the Parshvanath Jain Temple and toured the historic Jinbhadra Suri Gyan Bhandar, where he also viewed the sacred Chadar of Dada Gurudev. Later, he attended the main event of the three-day Chadar Mahotsav at the Dedansar Mela Ground.

Bhagwat also spoke about unity in diversity, noting that different religions and sects ultimately convey similar values.

On the occasion, Bhagwat unveiled a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp in memory of Dada Gurudev and released a book titled “Dada Gurudev.”

"Paths may be different, but the destination is the same," he said, comparing it to rivers flowing into the ocean. Explaining the idea of diversity, he said truth is vast and cannot be confined to a single perspective.

Using a simple example, he noted that humans can see seven colours, while animals like dogs or birds perceive fewer colours - yet each describes the same world in their own way.

"Truth is universal and eternal. We must recognise diversity but never forget our unity," Bhagwat said, adding that this principle has long been a hallmark of India’s cultural philosophy.

The festival is being held after a gap of 871 years and marks the ceremonial consecration and public darshan of the sacred Chadar associated with the revered Jain spiritual leader.

Khartargachchadhipati Shri Jinmaniprabhsurishvarji Maharaj also addressed the gathering, saying, "Dada Gurudev gave life and religion to society and taught the art of living. The festival of his Chadar fills hearts with devotion. His message of living a righteous life should spread across the world."

The three-day Chadar Mahotsav will conclude with a grand finale, marking a rare spiritual event in the history of the Jain community and reinforcing a message of peace, unity and compassion.

