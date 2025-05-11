Confident of winning third consecutive term in Kerala: LDF Convenor

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 (IANS) Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T.P. Ramakrishnan has expressed strong confidence that the ruling alliance in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will return to power for a third consecutive term in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media in Kozhikode on Sunday, Ramakrishnan was responding to a recent statement by outgoing KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, who said he would go to any extent to remove Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Front government from office.

Dismissing Sudhakaran’s remarks, the LDF leader said: “In 2016, Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister with the support of 91 MLAs. In 2021, despite intense campaigning by Sudhakaran and others, the LDF was re-elected with an even stronger mandate of 99 MLAs. The trend is clear. The LDF will secure a third term in 2026.”

On the recent leadership change in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Ramakrishnan said it would have no significant political impact.

“The Congress leadership remains disconnected from the people. Their actions are not receiving public approval,” he said.

He also alleged that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was aligning itself with communal forces in a desperate bid to regain power.

“The UDF is trying to return with the backing of communal organisations and even has the support of the BJP. The Indian Union Muslim League is reportedly seeking to bring Jamaat-e-Islami into the UDF fold,” Ramakrishnan claimed.

However, he maintained that these tactics would not work, as the people of Kerala had witnessed and appreciated the developmental changes brought about by the LDF government over the past two terms.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan announced that the LDF would resume its district-level rallies, which were earlier postponed due to the Indo-Pak border tensions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to address the Kozhikode rally on May 13, while the remaining district rallies will be completed by May 22.

He added that the ceasefire measures at the national level have created a conducive environment to continue political outreach.

