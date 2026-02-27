Confident HC will overturn reprieve to Kejriwal in liquor policy case: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Former Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari said on Friday that the celebrations in the AAP may be short-lived as the CBI’s appeal in the Delhi High Court may overturn the trial court’s decision offering a reprieve to Arvind Kejriwal in the “liquor policy scam”.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said that the law cannot be misled for long by destroying evidence.

Delhi BJP Media Chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the people of Delhi know very well that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in collusion with some officials and liquor contractors, committed a major scam.

He said it was clear from day one that Kejriwal was manipulating evidence using his office and control over the Delhi government.

Tiwari said that since the corruption allegations against Aam Aadmi Party leaders came with evidence, it has become clear that these leaders are experts at destroying evidence, continually destroying SIM cards and phones.

He said that the truth about Kejriwal is known to all the mothers and sisters of Delhi whose children were targeted for alcoholism, and to traders who were part of the commission games.

Delhi residents want to know from the AAP leaders, who are calling the court verdict a victory for truth, if this liquor policy was correct, then why was it withdrawn?

He said that from the Delhi BJP President to all our MLAs and BJP workers, everyone has repeatedly said that evidence was being tampered with, and the people of Delhi punished Kejriwal by removing him from power.

He stated that the Supreme Court rejected several bail petitions of Kejriwal, restricting him from signing files as Chief Minister.

Answering journalists’ questions during the press conference, Tiwari said that Delhi residents have the right to transparency and accountability in public policy and administrative matters. Therefore, Kejriwal still has many questions to answer regarding the excise policy.

He alleged that this policy caused a huge loss to the public exchequer, gave undue benefits to some private contractors, and possibly resulted in kickbacks reaching AAP leaders.

Tiwari emphasised that the BJP is firm against corruption and committed to ensuring accountability at every level.

“This is not just a legal issue, but a matter of public trust. The people of Delhi have the right to know the complete truth,” he said.

Tiwari said that the BJP will continue to raise the issue of this liquor policy scam at both political and legal levels until full transparency is ensured and the responsible leaders are punished.

