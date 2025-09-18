Condition about obtaining non-agricultural land license should be removed for MSMEs: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday instructed the administration to take necessary action for the removal of condition for obtaining non-agricultural license for micro and small industries and food processing industries within certain limits of land.

The decision in this regard was taken on Thursday at the policy reform meeting chaired by the chief minister.CM said it will be convenient for micro and small industries to start their industries on time by saving the time required for obtaining non-agricultural license.

“The government implements various policies to make the state progress in all sectors. These policies should be in the interest of the wider society by keeping in view the challenges of the future. The policies should be used to make the life of the common citizen more bearable. Many sectors that would take the state forward compared to other states in the country had been neglected.

"Policies based on such sectors are being implemented to make the state prosperous through the development of these sectors. All these policies will be dedicated to the development of the state and the welfare of the society,” said the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said that 'Industrial Townships' should be set up in the big industrial estates in the state. This will be important for the manpower working in the industries. If the accommodation facilities are provided around the industries, the efficiency of the workers will increase. He further stated that all civic facilities should be provided in these townships.Arrangements should be made to ensure that they get the civic facilities available in the city and village.

He stated that to reduce the symptoms and pain seen after recovery due to treatment of serious diseases like cancer a necessary control system should be set up under the ' Palliative Care Policy’ which is very important in third and fourth stage cancer. A policy should be made for the use and availability of medicines that reduce symptoms and pain,he added.

CM Fadnavis advocated that captive power generation will have to be done in some industries. Due to this, competitive electricity rates will be created and electricity consumers will benefit from it. Also, industries will get assured electricity. He also emphasised the need for regularly conducting training programmes for workers in industrial units to enhance their skills.

A scholarship scheme should be introduced for workers working in industries on the lines of other scholarship schemes.

“An online portal should be created for payments made by the government to micro, small and medium enterprises. There should be an ' automated system ' for this . Also, the service provider should know the status of his payment,” he said.

The chief minister said that new concepts should be implemented to compensate for the loss of exports from the state to the US due to the 50 percent import duty, adding that alternative markets need to be explored.

He suggested that teak plantation should be increased to meet the domestic demand for teak wood while asking the Forest Department to take necessary action in this regard.

During the policy reform meeting today, discussion took place on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing Policy, Palliative Care Policy, Micro , Small and Medium Enterprises Payment System, Biogas Policy, Onion Mahabank, Non-Agricultural Licensing System and the options to tackle the 50 per cent import duty imposed by the US on India.

