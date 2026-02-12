Condemnable and insensitive: Ashok Gehlot on Rajasthan Minister Khinvsar's remark on Right to Health Act

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday strongly criticised the Bhajanlal government's stance on the Right to Health Act, calling state Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar’s statement in the Assembly "condemnable and insensitive" to the poor and middle class.

Read More

In a statement, former Chief Minister Gehlot said the minister's remark that there was "no need" for the Right to Health Act rubbed salt into the wounds of families already burdened by rising medical expenses.

He said the Congress government had introduced the Right to Health Act to ensure that no patient is denied emergency treatment under any circumstances.

"Our Congress government, despite running universal healthcare schemes like 'Chiranjeevi Yojana' and 'Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana', brought the Right to Health law so that patients are not denied treatment in emergencies. The BJP government has failed to frame rules and is now making excuses," Gehlot said.

He accused the government of surrendering to the medical lobby and undermining the welfare intent of the law.

Gehlot's statement came soon after the issue triggered uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly.

During Question Hour, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma asked about the status of rules under the Right to Health Act.

In response, Khinvsar said the Congress had brought the Act for electoral gains without consulting stakeholders and just before the Model Code of Conduct.

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully and state Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra demanded that the government clarify whether it intends to implement the Act. Jully said the people of Rajasthan deserve clarity and questioned whether the government is committed to protecting public health. The Health Minister argued that free treatment is already being provided under the 'Maa Yojana', making the Act unnecessary.

The exchange escalated into chaos, with Congress MLAs entering the well of the House and raising slogans.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani warned that proceedings would be adjourned if disruptions continued.

Dissatisfied with the minister's response, Congress legislators staged a walkout, intensifying the political confrontation over the future of the Right to Health Act in Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/svn