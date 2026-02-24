Complete transparency in implementing development funds: Meghalaya CM​

Shillong, Feb 24 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday rejected allegations of a lack of transparency in the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF), asserting that the scheme is driven purely by public need and has reached nearly every corner of the state. ​

Read More

Replying to a cut motion during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, Sangma acknowledged the concerns raised by MLAs but emphasised that the CMSDF operates in the spirit of openness and democratic accessibility. ​

“In a large democratic system, we want to remain open and accessible to the people,” the Chief Minister said. ​

Clarifying that political considerations play no role in fund allocation, Sangma said projects are approved strictly based on requirements. ​

“I do not look at political affiliation while sanctioning projects. Decisions are taken based on need,” he told the House, adding that even during outreach initiatives like CM Connect, beneficiaries are not questioned about their party background.

​Describing CMSDF as one of the most extensive schemes in Meghalaya, Sangma said its impact can be seen across districts and communities. ​

“You can ask any beneficiary of the CMSDF. It has reached almost every nook and corner of the state because it is implemented with a pure heart,” he said, urging legislators not to view the scheme with suspicion. ​

On eligibility, the Chief Minister clarified that each MLA is entitled to recommend projects worth up to Rs 10 lakh per financial year, though not all MLAs need to avail of the provision. ​

He assured Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang that his specific concerns would be examined. Sangma also defended recent reforms to the CMSDF, stating that earlier arrangements, where funds were divided between urban and rural heads, led to procedural delays.​

“We have streamlined the process to ensure that projects are sanctioned at the earliest,” he said. ​

Providing a financial overview, the Chief Minister said the entire Rs 50 crore allocated for 2025–26 has been utilised, with funds distributed across districts including West Garo Hills (Rs 13.6 crore), East Khasi Hills (Rs 12.88 crore), South West Garo Hills (Rs 5.1 crore), Ri Bhoi (Rs 3.9 crore), East Garo Hills (Rs 3.76 crore), North Garo Hills (Rs 3.5 crore), East Jaintia Hills (Rs 2.1 crore), West Khasi Hills (Rs 1.94 crore) and Eastern West Khasi Hills (Rs 1.52 crore). ​

Sangma said the scheme remains open to MLAs, village bodies, NGOs, and individuals, who may approach the Chief Minister’s Secretariat directly. ​

--IANS

tdr/dan