Complete projects in Gram Panchayats within timeframe, Haryana CM tells officials

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the ongoing development works in the Gram Panchayats should be completed in a planned manner and within the stipulated timeframe.

He said officials must ensure the benefits of the public welfare schemes effectively reach every eligible person at the grassroots. For this, he directed the progress of development works be reviewed every 15 days.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting with the government functionaries.

He directed that Gram Sabha meetings be convened in Gram Panchayats to expedite the regularisation of unauthorised houses constructed on Shamlat land up to 500 square yards.

He further instructed that announcements be made in Gram Panchayats to raise awareness among eligible beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister added that Gram Sabha meetings should be held within the next three weeks to ensure timely settlement of cases under this scheme, and that registrations for approved cases be completed without delay in districts where approvals have already been granted.

The Chief Minister directed that beneficiaries who have been issued Adhikar Patra under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, but whose registrations remain pending for any reason, must have their registrations completed within the next one month.

He instructed that separate camps be organized under the Swamitva Yojana to rectify errors, ensure the accuracy of maps, and submit a detailed report to the Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

Reviewing the utilisation of grants released to Zila Parishads under the State Finance Commission over the past four years, the Chief Minister said development works should be executed on priority within the prescribed time-frame.

He directed officials to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of available funds and to strengthen monitoring through Panchayat Samiti meetings, which must be held every two months.

CM Saini said officials must work in close coordination with other departments to ensure the timely completion of various development projects and schemes.

He stressed that the quality of all development works must be maintained and that construction materials should be inspected at regular intervals.

With regard to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) Solid Waste Management Sheds, the Chief Minister instructed districts with pending projects to prepare a plan and complete them at the earliest.

He also urged the districts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Palwal to prepare one project each under the Gobar Dhan Yojana and submit it to the headquarters.

