Complete breach of neutrality: Gaurav Gogoi criticises LS Speaker's advice to PM to skip House

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi continued his remarks in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns about the functioning and neutrality of the Chair.

Read More

Speaking during the discussion, Gogoi recalled an incident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was advised not to attend the House for a scheduled address, citing security concerns. He described the episode as "shameful".

Turning to the conduct of the Speaker, Gogoi cited the incident in which Om Birla had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the Lok Sabha for his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

He referred to Birla's earlier statement that the advice was given based on "credible information that certain women MPs intend to surround the PM's chair and create an unexpected situation".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had confirmed that he advised the Prime Minister not to attend the House for the scheduled address.

Birla had cited Intelligence inputs indicating the possibility of "unprecedented disorder" and potential security concerns arising from Opposition MPs, saying the move was intended to prevent "unexpected" disruptions.

Gogoi argued that the episode was "legally distinct" because, according to him, the Speaker had "pre-emptively" advised the Prime Minister not to attend the House.

"That is a complete breach of neutrality," Gogoi said, while questioning how such an allegation regarding women MPs had been made and on what evidence it was based.

Emphasising the importance of the Speaker's office in a parliamentary democracy, Gogoi referred to a statement by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the significance of the position.

Quoting Pandit Nehru, he said: "The Speaker represents the House. He represents the dignity of the House, the freedom of the House and because the House represents the nation, in a particular way, the Speaker becomes the symbol of the nation's freedom and liberty."

Referring to this principle, Gogoi asked where the space for expression exists in the House today.

He also said that the Leader of the Opposition has the right to ask questions in Parliament and questioned which particular statement made by Rahul Gandhi had placed the government under pressure.

During his speech, Gogoi also referred to reports that the United States had said it would "allow" India to continue purchasing Russian oil for 30 days due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Raising the issue of "national dignity", he asked, "Where did our dignity go? What happened to talks of being the 'Vishwaguru'?"

--IANS

sd/rad