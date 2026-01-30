Complete all development works before plot auction, says Haryana panel

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (IANS) The Haryana Right to Service Commission, while reviewing an e-auction by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Faridabad, on Friday, directed that completion of all development works is mandatory before including any plot in an e-auction.

It said this requirement "is inherently necessary to ensure convenience for allottees and transparency in the process".

A spokesperson for the commission has said the people participate in the e-auction process with trust in the government.

"In such circumstances, it is expected that the department concerned completes all basic infrastructure facilities and development works in a timely manner so that allottees can commence construction without any inconvenience."

During the hearing, the commission also took note of the fact that as per the terms and conditions of the allotment letter interest payable due to delayed possession was not paid on time.

Following the commission's intervention, necessary action was initiated in this regard.

The commission has directed the Estate Officer to pay the delayed interest amount due to the allottee, make the required correction in the date of possession, and refund the extension fee recovered, as per rules.

Instructions have been issued to submit a compliance report in this regard by February 5.

Upon examination of records related to the e-auction, it was also found that the plot was shown as "clear", whereas the land in front of the plot was under the process of acquisition.

The commission emphasised the need for greater caution and coordination at the administrative level in such matters.

Information regarding the entire case has also been brought to the notice of the state Chief Secretary Sinha K.A.P. Sinha so that necessary administrative corrective measures can be taken.

The commission has ordered compensation of up to Rs 5,000 to allottee Manoj Vashisht under the provisions of the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014.

The amount will be paid by HSVP within 15 days.

The department has also been granted the liberty to recover the amount from officials concerned as per rules.

The Right to Service Commission expressed hope that in future, HSVP will conduct e-auctions only after completion of all development works and will ensure strict compliance with the commission's directions so that the buyers do not face any inconvenience or mental distress.

--IANS

vg/khz