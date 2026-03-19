Complainant’s son among two held for daylight burglary at Delhi house, jewellery recovered

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Two persons, including the complainant’s son, have been arrested for allegedly staging a daylight burglary at a house in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, with police recovering stolen gold jewellery and cash worth around Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

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According to police, the incident was reported on March 18 after a PCR call informed the Shakarpur police station about a theft at a house located in School Block.

A police team rushed to the spot where the complainant, Sarajit Sarkar, told officers that he runs a clinic at ITO and had gone with his family to Vaishali in Ghaziabad after locking the house. When they returned, the lock was found open, and the house ransacked.

On checking, the complainant found that gold jewellery as well as cash amounting to Rs 37,000 were missing. Following his statement and inspection of the spot, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

During the probe, investigators found no signs of forced entry, raising suspicion about the circumstances of the theft. Police teams analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas, tracked movement patterns around the house and conducted technical surveillance, including examining call detail records and digital interactions.

The investigation revealed that the complainant’s son, Sayan Sarkar, 24, had allegedly conspired with his friend Vishal, 24, to stage the burglary due to financial distress after suffering losses in stock market trading.

Police said Sayan provided a duplicate key of the house and shared details about the family’s movement. After confirming that the house was vacant, Vishal allegedly entered the premises using the key and stole gold jewellery and cash.

Both accused were subsequently apprehended and, during interrogation, confessed to their involvement in the crime. Their disclosure statements were corroborated by the recovery of stolen articles, police said.

The recovered items include multiple gold bangles, necklaces, bracelets, chains, earrings, rings, pendants and other jewellery items.

Police said the case was solved through CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and sustained interrogation. Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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