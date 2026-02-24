'Compassionate and decisive': PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, saying that she has secured a special place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and exceptional administrator. PM Modi also said that she embodied both compassion and decisiveness.

PM Modi took to social media and posted on X, "Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She has made a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator. Her life journey was one of immense grit and determination. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she championed welfare-driven governance with a strong focus on women empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. She was both compassionate and decisive. I recall with great joy my interactions with her."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a video clip from his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, in which he praised Jayalalithaa as a “widely admired and beloved leader”, recalling her administrative legacy and their personal friendship during the 131st episode.

The Prime Minister described Jayalalithaa as a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics whose contributions would be remembered as a powerful symbol of women’s leadership.

"Jayalalithaa was a great leader who was deeply loved by the people. My friendship with her is like a sacred tree in my heart," PM Modi said during the broadcast.

Highlighting her governance style, the Prime Minister noted that Jayalalithaa had taken firm steps to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu and had earned the people's trust through decisive leadership.

He said her public service would always be remembered as an example of women's empowerment in Indian politics.

PM Modi said he continues to feel the affection the people of Tamil Nadu hold for her whenever he visits the state.

"Even today, when I travel to Tamil Nadu, I can sense the deep connection the people have with Jayalalithaa. When her name is mentioned, one can see a special spark among the people," he said.

Recalling his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, PM Modi said, "Every meeting and every conversation with Amma Jayalalithaa is still fresh in my mind. She also attended two of my swearing-in ceremonies in Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012. When we were both Chief Ministers of our respective states, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear, and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of hers. Many years ago, she invited me to Chennai over lunch on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. That affectionate gesture will remain unforgettable for me."

PM Modi said Jayalalithaa had extended strong support to Gujarat during his time in office.

“She had great devotion to the nation and worked with commitment for its progress,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa and said, "Tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and people’s leader J. Jayalalithaa Ji on her Jayanti. Through her commitment to the welfare of the poor and empowerment of women, she reshaped Tamil Nadu’s development and ensured governance reached the last person. Her dedication to public service will always remain an inspiration."

Jayalalithaa, fondly called “Amma” by her supporters, remains an influential figure in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, even years after her passing.

