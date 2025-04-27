Commuters left stranded in heat after BJP government removes 2,000 buses from Delhi's roads, claims AAP

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has abruptly withdrawn 2,000 buses from the city's roads, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded in the scorching summer heat.

"Long queues, jam-packed buses, and hour-long waits have become the new normal, reversing the progress made under Arvind Kejriwal's administration," said AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday.

AAP accused the BJP government of crippling Delhi's public transport system through what it described as a "reckless move."

Accusing the BJP of sabotaging Delhi's once state-of-the-art bus network, AAP spokesperson asserted that the government plans to hand over tenders to its capitalist allies in exchange for bribes and commissions.

Addressing a press conference, Priyanka Kakkar stated that, in this scorching heat, all bus stands across Delhi are packed with people waiting endlessly for buses.

"Under the AAP government, Delhi residents had to wait no more than one minute for a bus at any stand. Today, under the BJP government, people are being forced to wait for up to an hour," she said.

Kakkar added, "AAP had enforced a rule that no passenger would be required to travel standing inside a bus -- every commuter would get a seat. However, under the BJP government today, every bus is completely packed with passengers. This overcrowding is the direct consequence of the BJP government arbitrarily removing 2,000 buses from Delhi's roads without making any alternative arrangements."

Priyanka Kakkar further said that the BJP created numerous obstacles to stop the AAP government from working, sometimes by levelling false allegations, sometimes by withholding files, and sometimes by staging protests, and tried every tactic to derail AAP's governance.

"Despite these relentless obstructions, Arvind Kejriwal succeeded in establishing a state-of-the-art transport system in Delhi. Under his leadership, Delhi had the largest-ever fleet of 7,582 DTC buses. Additionally, there were 1,650 electric buses on the roads, along with the launch of Mohalla and Cluster bus services. The AAP government was also preparing to introduce luxury buses," she said.

"Our goal was to reduce traffic congestion on Delhi's roads and ensure that not only the lower and middle classes but even the upper class would prefer to use the city's modern transport system," she added.

She further stated that due to these improvements, Delhi dropped from the fourth to the 44th position globally in terms of traffic congestion by 2024.

"This remarkable improvement was made possible by focusing on upgrading road infrastructure and the public transportation system. However, the BJP government, within just two months, has severely pushed Delhi backwards. Without making any alternative arrangements, they recklessly removed 2,000 buses from service," she said.

Kakkar concluded by urging the BJP to fulfil its commitments. "The BJP vowed that it would not stop any scheme started by Arvind Kejriwal. It must fulfil that promise. Before forcing people to suffer at bus stands in this sweltering heat, the BJP should have arranged an alternative solution," she said. (ANI)

