Common people should not suffer because of war: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi says govt taking steps to ensure gas supply

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi on Wednesday said the Centre is taking steps to ensure that people do not face difficulties due to disruptions in gas supplies amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

Read More

“As the war continues in the Gulf region, involving countries like Iran, the United States and Israel, gas supplies have been affected. However, the Government of India is ensuring that the public does not face difficulties,” Saraogi told IANS.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed ministers to ensure that the ongoing war does not impact common citizens. “The Prime Minister yesterday told Cabinet ministers that common people should not suffer because of the ongoing war. The government is also considering invoking provisions under the Essential Commodities Act to prevent black marketing of gas,” he said.

Saraogi further stated that a committee involving the country’s three major oil and gas companies has been formed to increase LPG cylinder production. He added that state governments are also taking measures to prevent any shortage and ensure an uninterrupted supply for consumers.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, government sources stated that there is no need to panic, as authorities are actively working to meet the country’s oil and energy requirements. The government is expanding its sourcing strategy and plans to import oil from a larger number of countries to ensure adequate supply.

Earlier, India procured oil and energy resources from 27 countries, but amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the government has widened its network and is now sourcing supplies from around 40 countries.

Officials said the Centre has broadened its procurement horizon to safeguard the nation’s energy needs. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has already reached out to several prospective supplier nations to strengthen supply arrangements and ensure energy availability as soon as possible. The plan, sources said, is already being implemented.

--IANS

rs/rad