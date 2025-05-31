Committee report exposed serious gaps, pointed to possible cover-up at Justice Varma’s home: Sources

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The committee appointed by then Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, to investigate the fire incident at Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence on March 14 has submitted a sharply critical report.

The findings of this three-judge panel raise significant questions about Justice Varma’s version of events, his actions before and after the fire, and most notably, the presence of burnt currency notes recovered from a storeroom on his 30 Tughlak Crescent residence in New Delhi.

Inadequate defence and unsubstantiated conspiracy claims

Justice Varma, in his written response, attempted to dismiss the allegations by suggesting a vague conspiracy against him. He claimed that videos shared by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on March 17 were part of a malicious attempt to malign his reputation, sources said.

However, the committee found that Varma failed to identify any specific individuals behind this alleged conspiracy, nor did he provide a credible motive for such targeting. His conspiracy theory remained unsubstantiated and was neither elaborated upon in his reply nor during committee proceedings, sources added.

Inconsistencies and omission of key details

The report highlights a critical inconsistency in Justice Varma’s statements regarding visitors to his residence during the incident, sources said. His initial reply made no mention of his cousin sister and her husband, who arrived from Dubai on the evening of Holi, sources added. This omission raises doubts about the completeness and transparency of his defence.

Security measures undermine claims of unauthorised access

Justice Varma argued that the residential area was porous and accessible, potentially allowing outsiders to plant evidence. The committee categorically rejected this claim, citing robust security arrangements, say sources. The residence is protected by a static detail comprising one plus four security personnel, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) always posted at the gate, and a trusted team of domestic staff living on the premises, sources said, citing the report.

Given these strict controls, the report states that it is virtually impossible for currency to have been planted in the storeroom without the knowledge or involvement of those living in the house, according to sources.

Disputed cause of fire and questionable response

Regarding the cause of the fire, the committee addressed media speculation about an explosion or deliberate arson. Justice Varma only mentioned “arson” after the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court used the term to facilitate the PPS visit, sources said. Officially, Varma maintained that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The report reportedly slammed him for failing to take any meaningful steps to investigate or secure the scene after returning from Bhopal on March 15, a notable lapse given the seriousness of the incident.

Sudden acceptance of transfer raises eyebrows

Adding to the cloud of suspicion is Justice Varma’s acceptance of a transfer order issued on March 20, shortly after the fire. The committee found it unusual that a senior judge, who had served diligently in the Delhi High Court for nearly ten years, would immediately accept a significant transfer without raising any questions or consulting his family, sources said.

Possible involvement of household staff in the removal of burnt currency

The committee’s report implicates Justice Varma’s closest aides in suspicious activities following the fire. Evidence suggests that trusted household personnel and Justice Varma’s private secretary may have been involved in removing burnt currency from the storeroom during the early hours of March 15, after firemen and police had left the premises, sources said. The absence of any explanation or disclosure from Justice Varma or his staff regarding these actions seriously undermines his credibility, added the sources.

Breach of public trust and integrity concerns

The committee concluded that the trust placed in Justice Varma, who holds one of the highest constitutional offices, was betrayed by his conduct and omissions. The presence of large sums of burnt currency within his residence, coupled with his failure to account for it, constitutes a grave breach of public trust and probity, say sources referring to the report.

