Committee formed to review film ticket pricing, Kerala govt informs HC

Kochi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Kerala government on Monday informed the High Court that it has constituted a committee to examine and regulate ticket charges in cinema halls and multiplex theatres across the state.

The submission was made before a division bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a cap on cinema ticket prices.

In the affidavit filed before the court, the state stated that the matter required "a detailed study and discussion" before any policy decision could be finalised.

According to the affidavit, multiple rounds of consultations are necessary to address the issue in a fair and comprehensive manner. The government further informed that the newly formed committee would look into all aspects of ticket pricing and develop recommendations to ensure a balanced approach benefiting both theatre owners and the public.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the Multiplex Association of India submitted that the committee should engage with all stakeholders, including theatre operators, industry representatives, and consumer groups, before finalising any recommendations.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the state to file a memo along with the official Government Order constituting the committee by Thursday, which is listed as the next date of hearing.

The PIL in question argues that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution extends beyond mere survival, encompassing the right to live with dignity, which includes access to leisure and cultural activities.

The petitioner contends that exorbitant ticket prices restrict access to cinema — a significant cultural and recreational activity for many — and therefore violate citizens’ constitutional rights.

The plea has sought specific directions to the state to prescribe a maximum ticket price and formulate a rational, fair, and transparent framework for regulating cinema charges.

The court will review the government’s submissions on August 14, when further directions are expected regarding the committee’s scope, timeline, and stakeholder engagement process.

This move by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government comes after a two-day Film Conclave held here early this month, and state Films Minister Saji Cherian had pointed out that the state government is committed to the overall development of the Malayalam film industry.

