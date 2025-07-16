Committee formed to amend the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The state government has established a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department to amend the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the state assembly said that the 1947 Act was enacted to prevent the fragmentation of agricultural land into smaller parcels and to promote cost-effective farming. However, over the years, challenges arising from this Act and the demand for regularising unauthorised fragmented land holdings have gained prominence.

The amendment was necessary to allow one-guntha (1,080 sq ft) plots in residential zones. It will also allow legal subdivision of a one-guntha plot in residential zones and simplify the process of subdivision of revenue land.

Minister Bawankule said the government will grant legal status to subdivided land parcels up to January 1, 2025, by relaxing and gradually scrapping the land fragmentation law.

According to him, over 50 lakh families are reportedly affected by issues arising from land fragmentation regulations, adding that plots up to the size of one guntha (approx. 1,089 sq ft) formed before January 2025 will be considered legal, enabling citizens to obtain official property rights. Plots subdivided after January will have to comply strictly with development authority norms.

Revenue Minister said the committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) will also prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within 15 days.

The committee, comprises of Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Revenue and Forest Department, comprises the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development-1), Principal Secretary (Rural Development), Settlement Commissioner of Land Records, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Director (Town Planning), and Joint/Deputy Secretary (Law and Judiciary Department). Additionally, Rajendra Kshirsagar, Member (Administrative) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Tribunal, and N.R. Shende, retired Director (Town Planning), will provide guidance as special invitees.

The committee will formulate a methodology for planned land transfers and development in areas excluded from urban zones due to land fragmentation, examine the feasibility of simplifying the regularisation process under Section 8B of the Act, determine the procedure for regularisation of fragmented holdings under Section 9(3), establish a Standard Operating Procedure for regularising fragmented holdings created through registered deeds and considering their transfers in the rights register.

Further, the committee will suggest amendments to the law, if necessary, to include the names of buyers in unregistered purchase transactions in the rights register, conduct a campaign to regularise registered purchase transactions and formulate a procedure for regularising fragmented holdings arising from unregistered purchase transactions and the subsequent registration process.

--IANS

sj/dan