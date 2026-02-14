Committed to women’s safety at workplace: WCD Minister Annpurna Devi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Annpurna Devi said on Saturday that women’s safety at the workplace is not merely a statutory requirement but a reflection of the nation’s commitment to justice and equality.

Read More

Addressing a National Conference on Safety of Women at Workplace (SHe-Box), the Minister said that with over 1.48 lakh institutions registered on the SHe-Box portal, more than 60,000 Internal Committees functioning actively, and female labour force participation rising from 23 per cent to 42 per cent in the past six years, India is witnessing a decisive shift towards accountability and women-led development.

Referring to the historic Budget allocation of over Rs 5 lakh crore, she reiterated that women’s dignity, security, and economic empowerment remain central to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and that a truly developed India will be one where every woman can work and lead without fear.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Savitri Thakur underscored that workplace safety is a fundamental right.

She highlighted the broader ecosystem of empowerment that has strengthened women’s participation in the economy — from the rise in women’s labour force participation to nearly 41.7 per cent in 2023–24, to 70 per cent of Mudra loans being extended to women, 44 per cent of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries being women, and over 10 crore women being connected through 90 lakh Self-Help Groups.

She emphasised that while these figures reflect progress, the goal is to ensure that every woman feels safe, respected, and empowered in every sphere of life.

Echoing these sentiments, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, highlighted that ensuring women’s safety at the workplace is integral to India’s constitutional commitment to equality and justice.

He noted that legislative and institutional mechanisms such as the PoSH Act and the SHe-Box portal strengthen transparency, accountability, and trust across sectors.

A thematic film titled “Safe Workplaces as Drivers of Viksit Bharat through Equality and Economic Participation of Women” was also screened.

A nationwide PoSH training video was also screened. The Ministry of Labour and Employment shared insights on the role of the new Labour Codes in promoting safe workplaces.

Earlier, Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik highlighted the scale of institutional progress made through SHe-Box, stating that with over 1.5 lakh workplaces onboarded and Local Committees active in every district, a nationwide safety architecture has been established.

At the same time, he underlined that with women’s labour force participation at 42 per cent and over 80 per cent of women engaged in the informal sector, sustained efforts are essential to ensure comprehensive coverage and protection.

--IANS

rch/uk