Committed to women empowerment PM Modi to launch Bima Sakhi Yojana in Haryana's Panipat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the Union government's focus on the empowerment of women ahead of his visit to Haryana on Monday and said that the launch of the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat would be an important step in this continued effort.

"We are committed to the empowerment of mothers, sisters and daughters across the country. In this series, I will get the opportunity to launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Panipat, Haryana at around 2 pm today. During this time, I will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many other projects," posted Prime Minister on X.

PM Modi will travel to Panipat in Haryana, where he will launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a scheme aimed at empowering women.

The initiative will provide training to women aged 18-70 years, who have passed Class X, to become LIC agents. They will receive a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and awareness. After completing their training, these women will have the opportunity to qualify for positions as LIC Development Officers.

In Panipat, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal.

The campus, covering 495 acres, will cost over Rs 700 crore and will focus on crop diversification and research in horticultural technologies.

The Bima Sakhi Yojana is designed to promote financial inclusion among women, particularly in rural and underserved areas, by enabling women to become agents for life insurance schemes.

Through this initiative, women will not only gain access to essential insurance products but also contribute to the larger goal of financial empowerment.

In addition to launching the Bima Sakhi Yojana, PM Modi's visit will include the laying of foundation stones and the inauguration of numerous infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering regional development in Haryana.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The event is being organized at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

As per his schedule, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit and take a brief tour of the exposition in Hall B.

As per officials, 'industry captains', including Mukesh Ambani, Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam, and Karan Adani, will address the gathering.

This will be followed by Prime Minister Modi's special address. (ANI)