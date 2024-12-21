"Commendable...": Ajmer Dargah's spiritual head praises RSS chief for advising against raising new temple issues

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 21 (ANI): Praising RSS chief for advising people against 'raking up new temple issues,' Ajmer Dargah's spiritual head Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Saturday said if people adopt what Mohan Bhagwat has said then the country will be united and developed.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement is correct... Even in 2022, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a statement that we should not look for Shivling under every mosque... We should adopt what the RSS chief has said is commendable. If we adopt this we will be united in front of the world and our country will develop," the spiritual head of the Ajmer Dargah said.

On December 20, the RSS chief urged for unity and harmony in the country, stressing that divisive issues should not be raised to create enmity, even as he highlighted the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion.

Recently, clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal resulted in four deaths in November and a Rajasthan court also accepted a petition submitted by the Hindu Sena claiming Ajmer Sharif Dargah to be Lord Shiva's temple. Both developments have sparked concerns about the potential for increased communal tensions and conflicts over religious sites.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "Coming to the question of devotion. There should be a Ram temple, and it indeed happened. That is a site for the devotion of Hindus."

However, he cautioned against creating divisions and said "But raking up new issues every day for disdain and enmity should not be done. What is the solution here? We should show the world that we can live in harmony, so we should have a little experiment in our country."

Highlighting India's diverse culture, Bhagwat said, "We have ideologies of different sects and communities in our country."

Bhagwat also spoke about Hinduness as an eternal dharma, stating that the Acharyas of this eternal and Sanatan Dharma follow the "sewa dharma," or the dharma of humanity. Addressing the audience, he described Sewa as the essence of Sanatan Dharma, transcending religious and social boundaries. He urged people to embrace service not for recognition but for the pure desire to give back to society.

The Hindu Sewa Mahotsav, organised by the Hindu Adhyatmik Sewa Sanstha, is being held at the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali's college ground in Pune and will continue until December 22. (ANI)



