Coming together of Thackeray brothers against Hindi imposition showed strength of Marathi people: Raut

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, on Monday said that the Maharashtra government’s move to withdraw its decision to introduce Hindi as a third language along with Marathi and English for Classes 1 to 5 was the fist step towards the victory achieved by the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav and Raj) after coming together.

“After that, many more such victories are to be achieved. Efforts will be made to keep the unity in the upcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and other local bodies. Our intention is to gain power in Maharashtra including Mumbai,” added Raut at a Press conference.

He announced that the morcha planned on July 5 has been called off due to the government’s move to cancel it’s two resolutions on the introduction of Hindi, but efforts were on to hold a victory rally on that day.

“The coming together of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray against the imposition of Hindi showed the strength of Marathi people and it was important for the interest of Maharashtra.

"As the two brothers came together, there would have been an earthquake of Marathi strength in Maharashtra. Therefore, the government withdrew the decision,” stated Raut.

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ dig that he wished that both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would stay together in future too, Raut said, “The unity of Marathi people does not depend on his wishes. If Devendra Fadnavis and Praful Patel can come together, if Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde can come together, if Devendra Fadnavis and Hasan Mushrif can come together, then why are you upset over two brothers coming together?”

Raut termed as “wise” the decision taken by CM Fadnavis to cancel two government resolutions to introduce Hindi as a third language along with Marathi and English.

“The CM recognised the public sentiments of the Marathi people in Maharashtra and tried to play with them. He tried to put pressure and create confusion. He brought forward different solutions. But, finally, the people took to the streets yesterday.

"There was a symbolic burning of two government resolutions yesterday in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray. When the joint morcha of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray was announced, the government took a big hit because lakhs of Marathi people were going to come from every corner of Maharashtra for it. Therefore, Devendra Fadnavis' government had to withdraw its decision,” he said.

Commenting on the chief minister’s announcement to set up a committee headed by former Planning Commission member Dr Narendra Jadhav to prepare a report on the trilingual formula, Raut announced that Shiv Sena (UBT) will not accept the three language formula in the state.

“So, what are you doing by forming committees? Why are you playing with sentiments of Marathi people? Under no circumstances will Maharashtra accept the National Education Policy 2020 and the three-language policy. Uddhav Thackeray also said this yesterday and Raj Thackeray has also declared his stand in this regard. The two Thackeray brothers have announced their firm stand and have said that the Fadnavis government should not play unnecessary games,” he said.

Raut stated that CM Fadnavis was misguiding the people that the decision on making Hindi compulsory from grade one was taken when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, based on the report submitted by high a level committee headed by Raghunath Mashelkar.

“BJP is a factory that spreads rumours. Fadnavis is lying according to the BJP's national policy. Why aren't you presenting the Mashelkar report?” he asked.

