Colours of Holi to blend with development, brotherhood: Delhi CM​

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday extended greetings to city residents on the auspicious festival of Holi, describing it as a symbol of harmony, love, and unity.​

In her message, the Chief Minister said that Holi is not merely a festival of colours, but a celebration of our shared culture and unity in diversity.​

She expressed her wish that the festival bring happiness and prosperity to every resident of Delhi. She urged citizens to come together to eliminate hatred and build a strong and inclusive society coloured by brotherhood.​

The Chief Minister reiterated her government’s commitment to transforming Delhi’s infrastructure to world-class standards, the statement said.​

She stated that just as the colours of Holi blend to create new beauty, the government is working tirelessly to connect every corner of the city with modern roads, seamless transport, and smart facilities, while taking strong measures to control pollution.​

She expressed confidence that the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ will soon become a reality, one that every citizen will take pride in.​

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to celebrate an environmentally friendly Holi and encouraged the use of natural colours.​

She reaffirmed her dedication to building a safe and prosperous Delhi, emphasising that fraternity remains the city’s greatest strength on its path of development.​

As the capital of India, Delhi’s culture sets the direction for the nation. She expressed full confidence that the people of Delhi, united in spirit, will realise the dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi’.​

The Capital city witnessed another Holi eve event at the Assembly, where Speaker “Holi is not just a festival of colours; it is a celebration of India’s civilisational strength, our democratic spirit, and the enduring victory of truth and righteousness,” he said.​

The grand celebration at the historic Assembly complex brought together members of the diplomatic community, political leadership, and public representatives in a rare display of cultural harmony and international goodwill, according to an official statement.​

The event was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and distinguished members of the diplomatic corps. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra was also present on the occasion. The gathering reflected a strong spirit of diplomatic goodwill and national unity, the statement said.​

