College of Defence Management chief, officers visit Trishakti Corps, forward areas

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Major General G. Srinivas, Commandant, and participant officers from the College of Defence Management visited Trishakti Corps as part of their Forward Area tour, an official said on Tuesday.

“The delegation received a detailed briefing on Operational & logistics issues, followed by a visit to the Information and Decision Support Centre. The participants engaged in a professional interaction with Lt Gen M.R.S. Maan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps post-briefing, which enhanced their understanding of operational dynamics & strategic insight,” said Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, on X.

The Trishakti Corps, also known as the Indian Army's XXXIII Corps, is a mountain corps responsible for the defence of Sikkim and the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor.

Headquartered in Sukna, North Bengal, it operates on India's eastern frontier, focusing on maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh concluded a three-day visit to forward locations in the Central Sector as part of an initiative to ensure robust infrastructure development in strategically vital border regions.

The Defence Secretary was briefed at Pithoragarh on major operational matters by the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area and Commander 119 (I) Infantry Brigade Group on operational aspects.

During his visit to Navidang, he interacted with the concerned Battalion Commanders and Chief Engineer Project Hirak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

They apprised him on operational aspects and the progress of critical border infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing strategic mobility and strengthening national security.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary was accompanied by the Director General Border Roads (DGBR).

The visit underscored the government's commitment to improving connectivity, boosting readiness, and ensuring robust infrastructure development in strategically vital border regions.

Last week, Defence Secretary Singh led the signing of a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the procurement of INVAR Anti-tank Missiles at a total cost of Rs 2,095.70 crore, under the 'Buy (Indian)' category.

The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and representatives of BDL, which is a state-run defence public sector undertaking, in the presence of Defence Secretary Singh.

According to the MoD, "The procurement of the INVAR Anti-tank Missiles enhances the firepower and lethality of Tank T-90, the mainstay of Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army."

--IANS

rch/dan