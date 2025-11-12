Cold wave sweeps Kashmir; Srinagar records coldest night at minus 1.6

Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city witnessed the coldest night of the season on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped to minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the Pahalgam hill station recorded minus 3.8.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said the minimum temperature dropped to minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city on Wednesday

“As expected, the minimum temperature dropped to minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today, which is the lowest this season so far. The night temperature is likely to drop further in the coming days. Pahalgam recorded minus 3.8 while Gulmarg recorded minus 1 today as the minimum temperature,” the MeT officials said.

Jammu city recorded 10 degrees, Katra town 9, Batote 4.5 and Bhaderwah 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

Due to the present cold wave in the Valley, people have started wearing woollens, including the traditional tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’. An earthen pot woven in a willow wicker basket filled with live charcoal called the ‘Kangri’ is kept under the ‘Pheran’ to ward off cold during the winter months.

People with a history of chest ailments, elders and children have been cautioned by local doctors not to expose themselves for longer periods of cold, as the air inhaled by people with lower immunity causes chest-related diseases.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins each year on December 21 and ends on January 30. During this period, most water bodies in the Valley freeze either partially or completely, depending upon the severity of winter cold.

Drinking water taps also freeze during the Chillai Kalan, and locals have to battle with small fires lit around the water taps to de-freeze them. Roads become slippery, and pedestrians and motorists have to negotiate pedestrian malls and roads with caution to avoid accidents.

During extreme winter cold, even the day temperature rarely rises above 7 degrees Celsius in the Valley.

