Cold wave intensifies in Rajasthan, Lunkaransar dips to near-freezing 0.3 degrees C

Jaipur, Jan 24 (IANS) A sharp change in weather has pushed Rajasthan into the grip of severe cold, with temperatures plunging dramatically across the state following storms, rain, and hail.

Lunkaransar in Bikaner recorded a minimum temperature of 0.3 degrees Celsius on Friday night, the lowest of the season so far. By Saturday morning, a thick layer of ice was visible in several areas of the state, while frost blanketed agricultural fields in districts such as Sikar, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Shekhawati.

Cold winds sweeping across the state caused daytime temperatures to drop by as much as 10 degrees Celsius within a single day, intensifying the chill even during daytime.

Meanwhile, several districts, including Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Udaipur, and Nagaur, have been experiencing icy winds since Saturday morning. Despite occasional sunshine, the biting cold has disrupted normal life. In many places, foggy conditions persisted throughout the day, further weakening sunlight and worsening the cold wave.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain mostly clear on January 24 and 25. However, a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active on January 26 and 27, bringing the possibility of storms, rainfall, and dense fog in several regions of the state.

On Friday, rainfall and thunderstorms were recorded in more than 10 districts, including Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Alwar, and Dausa.

Hailstorms were also reported at isolated locations. Following the rain, temperatures dropped sharply across the state. Fatehpur recorded 2.3 degrees C, Sirohi 4 degree Celcius, Ajmer 6.9 degrees, and Nagaur recorded 00.5 degrees Celcius.

The impact of the cold was especially visible in border districts. In Barmer, ice was seen on rooftops and vehicles in rural areas, while Thariyat village in Jaisalmer reported ice formation on vehicles, with the minimum temperature falling to 4.5 degrees Celsius.

In Sikar’s Ranoli and Jhamawas villages, a visible sheet of ice covered grass and crops, raising concerns about potential damage to standing crops.

Meteorological officials have warned that continued cold winds, frost, and fog may further affect daily life and agriculture over the coming days as Rajasthan remains under the influence of winter systems.

