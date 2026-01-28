Coimbatore’s knowledge hub Periyar Arivulagam set for February opening

Coimbatore, Jan 28 (IANS) When it opens next month, Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore will rank among the largest public library complexes in Tamil Nadu, offering a blend of conventional library services and interactive science-based learning.

Read More

Built at a total cost of Rs 301 crore, the eight-storey facility will house more than 1.2 lakh books and serve as both a public library and a science learning centre.

The project, executed by the Public Works Department, spans seven acres and has reached an advanced stage of completion, with about 90 per cent of the civil works already finished, officials said.

Calling it one of the most advanced libraries being established in the state, G. Ramesh, librarian at the District Central Library, R.S. Puram, said the new facility would significantly enhance public access to knowledge.

“The infrastructure, air-conditioned reading halls and dedicated learning zones make it comparable with the best libraries in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to attract students, researchers and the general public in large numbers,” he said.

The government has allocated Rs 245 crore for civil construction, Rs 50 crore for the procurement of books and Rs 5 crore for IT and digital infrastructure, including computers and networking facilities. The building has a total built-up area of 1.98 lakh sq ft and has secured all statutory clearances, including no-objection approval from airport authorities.

Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar said special emphasis had been placed on inclusive design. “One floor has been exclusively planned for persons with disabilities, with wheelchair access and Braille books, ensuring that the library is accessible to all sections of society,” he said.

Recently, Public Works Minister E.V. Velu inspected the construction works and reviewed progress with engineers and contractors. In a statement, the Minister said the Dravidian model government, under M.K. Stalin, has prioritised the creation of knowledge infrastructure to build an informed and educated society.

He cited the Kalaignar Centenary Library as a successful example, noting that it has become a major learning destination for people across southern districts.

“Following that model, Periyar Arivulagam is being developed in Coimbatore, a city known for its strong academic and intellectual culture,” he said.

The Minister added that the centre has been named after social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, who hailed from the undivided Coimbatore district, in recognition of his lifelong efforts to promote rational thinking and social awareness. He said the Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the facility between February 10 and 28, subject to completion of remaining works and final approvals.

--IANS

aal/dpb