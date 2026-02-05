Coimbatore gears up for CM Stalin’s visit; civic works accelerated as major projects near completion

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing across Coimbatore as the city readies itself for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit later this month to inaugurate a series of landmark infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening urban services and public amenities.

With the visit expected to spotlight Coimbatore’s fast-paced civic transformation, multiple departments of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have stepped up efforts to fast-track ongoing works and ensure timely completion.

Key projects, including the much-anticipated Periyar Grand Library and Science Centre, upgraded transport facilities, and major water and sewerage schemes, are entering their final stages.

Among the flagship projects set for inauguration is the newly-constructed Ukkadam Bus Terminal-1 in the Central Zone, built at an estimated cost of ₹21.56 crore.

Designed to decongest traffic and streamline public transport operations, the modern facility is expected to significantly improve commuter convenience in one of the city’s busiest transit hubs.

Equally significant is the Kurichi–Kuniyamuthur Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS), implemented under the AMRUT programme at a cost of ₹591.14 crore. The project includes an advanced sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 30.53 million litres per day (MLD) and extensive household sewer connections.

Officials say the scheme will enhance sanitation standards, reduce groundwater contamination, and support sustainable urban growth in the southern neighbourhoods.

The ambitious Suez 24×7 drinking water supply project is also nearing completion. Once operational, it will provide continuous and reliable potable water to residents, replacing the existing intermittent supply system and addressing long-standing civic demands.

In Podanur’s Arputham Nagar area, infrastructure such as sewage pumping stations and supporting systems has been readied to ensure seamless functioning of the expanded underground drainage network. Engineering teams are working round-the-clock to complete testing and operational checks.

Senior officials from the municipal corporation, TWAD Board, and transport department have been coordinating closely to synchronise timelines and avoid last-minute delays.

The administration has emphasised quality, safety, and swift execution to present the projects in optimal condition ahead of the Chief Minister’s arrival. With these developments, Coimbatore is set to showcase a new phase of urban modernisation, underscoring the government’s focus on improving core infrastructure and elevating the city’s status as a leading industrial and residential hub in Tamil Nadu.

