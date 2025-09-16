Coimbatore Corporation to launch rooftop garden as part of green drive

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) The Coimbatore Corporation in Tamil Nadu is preparing to establish a rooftop garden at its main office in Town Hall as part of a broader initiative to expand the city’s green cover and mitigate the effects of heat islands.

The garden will serve as a model project, demonstrating how urban buildings can contribute to canopy growth.

Out of the civic body’s target of planting one lakh saplings this year, nearly 46,519 have already been achieved. Efforts are being stepped up to meet the remaining target before the close of the financial year.

Plantations are being concentrated in identified heat islands, where temperature levels are elevated due to dense construction and location. The north zone, which records higher heat compared to the central areas, has been prioritised for additional plantation drives.

To engage citizens in the mission, the corporation will organise a rooftop gardening expo next week. The exhibition will guide the public in selecting plant varieties suitable for residential terraces, maintaining them effectively, and using the right type of manure.

Information on sourcing materials and accessories will also be provided, with the objective of encouraging households to contribute to enhancing the city’s greenery.

As part of the ongoing beautification efforts, medians on arterial roads such as Pollachi Road are being developed with flowering plants. Flyover medians across the city have been partially planted, and the remaining stretches are scheduled for completion in the coming weeks.

Along the Noyyal River bunds, 23,145 palm saplings have been planted, all of which are showing healthy growth. In total, more than 70,000 saplings, including palms, have been planted across the city through various initiatives of the corporation. In addition, a 45-acre Miyawaki forest has been created on reclaimed land at the Vellalore dumpyard.

The forest is maintained with treated wastewater, offering a sustainable model for future green projects.

With these measures, the Coimbatore Corporation is working towards strengthening the city’s natural ecosystem while improving urban liveability and setting an example for community-driven environmental development.

