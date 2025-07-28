Coimbatore city corporation to launch two-day special bulk waste collection drive from August 2

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) In a major step towards tackling the growing menace of large-scale domestic waste, the Coimbatore city corporation will conduct a special bulk waste collection drive on August 2 and 3.

The initiative aims to collect and properly dispose old furniture and other large household items, which are often illegally dumped along roadsides and into water bodies.

The civic body has urged residents to bring bulk waste such as old beds, sofas, mattresses, tables, chairs, and other large domestic items to designated collection points set up at each ward and zonal office.

Zonal helplines have also been activated to provide assistance, and sanitary supervisors will be available for guidance.

The drive was announced shortly after media reports highlighted the growing problem of bulk waste being dumped in public spaces, often during early mornings or late at night to evade surveillance.

In a Press statement, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran emphasised the importance of community participation in the effort.

“Residents should bring bulky household waste to their respective ward collection centres. Please do not leave items on roadsides, footpaths, or open grounds,” he said.

The Commissioner also revealed that several recyclers have already shown interest in the initiative.

“We will first gather all the collected waste at a central location. Recyclers will be invited to take any reusable items, and the rest will be disposed of using scientifically approved methods,” he explained.

Based on public response, the civic body is considering making the bulk waste collection a weekly event.

Plans are also underway to include electronic waste (e-waste) in future drives.

“Any revenue generated from the sale of recyclable materials will be directed towards the welfare of our sanitary workers,” Prabakaran added.

The corporation hopes the initiative will not only reduce illegal dumping but also promote responsible waste disposal and recycling practices among residents. For direct assistance, citizens can contact the following helpline numbers, North Zone: 89259 75980, West Zone: 89259 7598, Central Zone: 89259 75982, South Zone: 90430 66114 and East Zone: 89258 40945.

--IANS

aal/rad