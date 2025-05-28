Coastal Karnataka on edge after youth’s murder; 15 booked, protests erupt

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 28 (IANS) The communally-sensitive Mangaluru district and coastal Karnataka remain tense following the murder of a 34-year-old man in the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station on Wednesday.

Additional police forces have been deployed to monitor the situation, and authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in the district until the evening of May 30.

A gang of assailants hacked to death Abdul Raheem, a resident of Koltamajal near Irakodi, close to Bantwal town, on Tuesday.

The incident comes less than a month after the murder of Hindu activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, and it is suspected that Abdul Raheem was killed in retaliation for Shetty’s murder.

R. Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), is visiting Mangaluru on Wednesday to review the situation.

The police have tightened security in the Koltamajal area, where the final rites of Abdul Raheem are scheduled to take place.

Leaders of the Muslim community have staged protests in Mangaluru, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. They alleged that the incident occurred due to provocative statements made by Hindu activists and leaders following Suhas Shetty’s murder.

The deceased, Abdul Raheem, operated a goods vehicle and served as the secretary of a local mosque. He is survived by two children.

According to police, he had no criminal record and was not affiliated with any organisation. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has also called for swift police action in the case.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against 15 individuals in connection with the incident. Statements have been taken from Kalandar Shafi, a friend of the deceased who was with him at the time of the attack and sustained injuries while escaping the assailants.

The FIR names Deepak, Sumit, and others. Deepak and Sumit were known to Abdul Raheem.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 103, 109, 118(1), 190, 191(2), and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

According to police, the victim was attacked while unloading sand near a customer’s residence. The accused, a gang of 15, dragged him from the driver’s seat of his vehicle and hacked him to death with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the scene.

It is alleged that the attackers had lured the victim to an isolated location under the pretext of hiring his services.

Abdul Raheem was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, where he succumbed to his injuries. His friend, Kalandar Shafi, is undergoing treatment.

A team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police has begun investigating the case.

Minister for Health and Mangaluru District In-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao has condemned the incident and spoke to ADGP Law and Order R. Hitendra regarding the situation.

Minister Rao has also spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Mangaluru district.

Additional police forces are being roped in from Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru and Karwar districts.

