Coast Guard gets new Rs 473-crore, 52-metre-long Fast Patrol Vessel

Goa, June 16 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), in a series of eight under construction, was launched in Goa on Monday, a Defence Ministry official said.

Built at a cost of Rs 473 crore, the vessel named ‘Achal’ measures 52 metres in length and 8 metres in breadth, with a displacement of 320 tonnes. Powered by a controllable pitch propeller (CPP)-based propulsion system, the vessel can reach a top speed of 27 knots, said the official.

The vessel was ceremoniously launched by Kavita Harbola in the presence of Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola.

Designed and constructed under dual-class certification from the American Bureau of Shipping and Indian Register of Shipping, the FPV features over 60 per cent indigenous content, said an official statement.

With its primary roles of protection, monitoring, control, and surveillance, ‘Achal’ is equipped to safeguard offshore assets and island territories, it said.

“The FPV’s launch marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between the Indian Coast Guard and Goa Shipyard Ltd, further reinforcing the collective march towards Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing,” the statement said.

The project has also provided a significant boost to local industry by generating substantial employment and supporting MSMEs engaged in production activities at various factories and within GSL, it said.

Earlier this month, ICG Director General (DG) Paramesh Sivamani inaugurated a new dedicated jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour, Kerala, to enhance mission readiness for coastal surveillance.

The new facility is expected to support faster deployment and turnaround of ICG vessels, adding to the mission readiness for coastal search and rescue, anti-smuggling, and fisheries protection.

Strategically located just 10 nautical miles from key international shipping lanes and adjacent to the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Port, the jetty is expected to play a critical role in securing India’s southwestern coastline.

DG Paramesh Sivamani called the facility a major step forward in strengthening the coastal security architecture and ensuring faster response capabilities in the region.

--IANS

rch/uk