Coalition govt has revived ‘Brand Andhra’: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, March 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that the coalition government has restored investors’ confidence in the state and revived the Brand Andhra.

​Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that between 2019 and 2024, the brand AP was severely damaged. According to the RBI report, 913 companies shut down

between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

He claimed that under the present coalition government, Andhra Pradesh has become the destination for rapid progress in Doing Business. With 26 policies, approvals are being granted swiftly, he said.

He stated that tourism has been accorded industrial status. Industrial parks are being set up in all 175 constituencies. The government has also released industrial incentives worth Rs 210 crore.

He created 6.28 lakh jobs in the state within 20 months. Of these, 2.48 lakh jobs were generated in MSMEs, 1.46 lakh through Skill Development initiatives, 95,000 in industries and 64,000 in the food processing sector. Additionally, 30,500 government jobs were provided through Mega DSC, police constable recruitment and other government appointments.

The Chief Minister revealed that at the recent Investors’ Summit held in Visakhapatnam, investments worth Rs 13.25 lakh crore were secured, which will generate 16 lakh jobs.

He told the House that the government is working for balanced regional development. Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati are being developed as economic regions. Andhra Pradesh aims to become a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047. Visakhapatnam will emerge as a hub for Information Technology and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Unprecedented investments have flowed into Visakhapatnam, he said.

To ensure the sustainability of these investments, the government has decided to create an escrow account for industrial incentives.

India’s first Quantum Computer Valley has been launched in Amaravati. Just as Silicon Valley is in the US, Amaravati will become the destination for Quantum computing.

Tirupati will be developed as a hub for space, electronics, and defence industries.

The Chief Minister said for the first time in the country, a Universal Health Policy applicable to all citizens is being introduced. It will provide free medical services up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Efforts are underway to ensure affordable healthcare.

He stated that medical colleges are being constructed under the PPP model. The previous government did not even allot land for medical colleges. The current government aims to establish 100-bed hospitals in every constituency. He explained that the PPP does not mean privatisation; the assets will remain government-owned, and services will follow government regulations.

Through the Sanjeevani project, digital health records are being created for every citizen. Providing quality healthcare to all is the coalition government’s objective, he said.

