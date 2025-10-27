CNS Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to lead induction of survey vessel Ikshak

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will chair the ceremony for the formal commissioning of the indigenously built Survey Vessel (Large), Ikshak, at Naval Base Kochi on November 6, an official said on Monday.

As the third ship of her class, Ikshak’s induction underscores the Indian Navy’s steadfast commitment to building advanced, state-of-the-art platforms, furthering the momentum of capability enhancement and self-reliance – charting a new course in indigenous hydrographic excellence.

Ikshak is also the first SVL ship with dedicated accommodation for women, reflecting the Indian Navy’s inclusive and progressive approach towards a future-ready fleet.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, Kolkata, under the supervision of the Directorate of Ship Production and the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), Ikshak embodies over 80 per cent indigenous content, said an official statement.

The vessel stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between GRSE and Indian MSMEs, proudly reflecting the spirit and strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Beyond her primary role of hydrographic survey operations, Ikshak is designed with dual-role capability, serving as a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) platform, and as a Hospital Ship during emergencies.

The ship’s name, Ikshak, meaning ‘The Guide’, aptly symbolises her mission – to chart the unknown, ensure safe passage for mariners, and strengthen India’s maritime power.

Last week, India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing gained fresh momentum with the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) delivering Mahe, the first in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), to the Indian Navy.

The vessel was formally handed over at a ceremony where the acceptance documents were signed between the CSL's Director Operations, Dr S. Harikrishnan, and Mahe's Commanding Officer-Designate, Commander Amit Chandra Choubey.

The event was attended by Western Naval Command's Chief Staff Officer, Technical, Rear Admiral R. Adhisrinivasan, Superintendent, Warship Production, Kochi, Commodore Anup Menon and other senior naval and shipyard officials.

Indigenously designed and built by the CSL, Mahe has been constructed under the classification standards of Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

Measuring 78 metres in length, it is the largest Indian naval vessel powered by a diesel engine–waterjet propulsion system, a configuration that enhances speed, agility, and operational flexibility in shallow waters.

