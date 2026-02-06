CM’s son is our high command: K'taka Dy CM on Yathindra’s 'no leadership change' remark

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Responding to remarks by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLC Yathindra that there would be no leadership change in the state and his father would complete the full term, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday sarcastically stated, "CM's son is our high command and I will accept whatever he says."

Read More

He made the remark in Mangaluru Airport on Friday in response to a media question on Yathindra’s statement that the high command had given the green signal for his father to remain Chief Minister for the next five years and that there was no scope for speculation.

Shivakumar said, “He himself is our high command. Whatever he says, I will accept it with respect. Since he has made a statement as if he himself is the high command, let us accept him as the high command.”

Responding to MLA Shivagnaga Basavaraj’s statement seeking clarity from the high command on the power-sharing agreement, he said, “I will not respond to the statements made by Basavaraj or Yathindra. If any response is to be given, it should come from the leadership in Delhi.”

“I have come here (Mangaluru) today to participate in the foundation stone–laying ceremony of the Congress Bhavan. On March 10, I will complete six years as KPCC president. On this occasion, we are starting the construction work,” he said.

“I am directing that foundation stones be laid for 100 Congress party offices in the month of March. Whether the AICC gives a date or not, I am fully prepared and will go ahead with the work,” Shivakumar said.

Responding to allegations that Muslims were not invited to the foundation stone laying programme, Shivakumar said, “The Congress does politics based on principles, not on caste. We need people from all castes and religions. We do not do politics based on caste or religion. Such allegations are made by people who are driven by jealousy.”

It can be recalled that Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed that demands for a leadership change have not been accepted by the party high command and that his father will remain Chief Minister for five years.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Yathindra made these remarks, which have assumed significance amid reports that the statements were intended to counter Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj, a staunch supporter of D.K. Shivakumar.

Basavaraj had urged the party high command to clear the confusion surrounding the leadership issue in the state and made his statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), IT and BT Priyank Kharge reacted to Shivaganga Basavaraj’s demand for the high command's intervention and made a firm statement in Bengaluru, saying the party leadership would call leaders whenever necessary.

Kharge said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had clearly stated that they would intervene when the time and need arose and take an appropriate decision. He underlined that speaking about such matters in the media served no purpose.

--IANS

mka/rad