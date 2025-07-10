CMFRI launches training on fish feed production using black soldier fly larvae

Kochi, July 10 (IANS) Marking the National Fish Farmers Day, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Thursday launched a three-day hands-on training on sustainable fish feed production technology using Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL).

Over the years, the CMFRI has put pedal to the number of centrally-sponsored schemes.

The present training is aimed at empowering beneficiaries of CMFRI's Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) with practical knowledge and skills in sustainable feed formulation and production techniques for cage fish and bio-floc farming practices.

The fish feed using BSF larvae is effective in supporting fish growth in aquaculture, making it a viable substitute for conventional feed ingredients such as fish meal and soybean.

BSF larvae are a nutrient-rich and eco-friendly alternative protein source.

CMFRI Director Grinson George, who inaugurated the training programme, said that this initiative is part of CMFRI's ongoing efforts to enhance livelihood opportunities for marginalised coastal communities through targeted capacity building.

"The cost of feed is a major factor in fish farming, making up 40-60 per cent of total operational cost in general. This is even higher in an intensive farming system. Hence, cost-effective pellet feed preparation is crucial to increase profit from cage and bio-floc fish farming, which are becoming popular livelihood options for many, including women," said Dr George.

"The participants will be trained in processing BSF larvae into fish feed, showcasing its potential to reduce dependency on conventional fish meal and promote circular economy practices in coastal aquaculture," George added.

Under the SCSP scheme, CMFRI supports fish farmers belonging to the SC community to undertake cost-effective coastal aquaculture practices, including cage fish farming and bio-floc farming.

The support programmes include various training programmes and technological interventions.

The institute's efforts in areas like caged fish farming, pen fish farming, bio-floc fish farming and seaweed cultivation have significantly benefited these communities.

--IANS

sg/svn