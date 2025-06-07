CMDA allocates Rs 54.36 cr to Greater Chennai Police for infrastructure, welfare projects

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has sanctioned Rs 54.36 crore to the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT) to implement seven key infrastructure and welfare projects.

The initiative aims to enhance police capabilities and community outreach, particularly in the northern parts of the city.

The decision to allocate funds was taken following a detailed representation made by senior GCP officials to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who directed that the required financial assistance be provided under the VCVT scheme.

According to official sources, the largest share of the funding — Rs 31 crore — has been earmarked for the construction of two new police stations.

A new station will be built in Kolathur at a cost of Rs 16 crore, while another is planned for Peravallur at Rs 15 crore.

These stations are expected to strengthen law enforcement infrastructure in high-density zones of North Chennai.

In a major relief to personnel visiting the city from other districts for court appearances and investigations, a dedicated lodging facility for police officers will be built at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore.

To improve surveillance and enhance road safety, the police will install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 45 key locations in North Chennai. This project will cost Rs 9.16 crore and is expected to bolster traffic enforcement and criminal detection efforts.

In addition, a drug rehabilitation centre aimed at addressing substance abuse issues among vulnerable sections of society will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.95 crore.

The department also plans to bolster patrolling capabilities by procuring 60 new two-wheelers for Rs 90.6 lakh. Further, Rs 60 lakh has been allocated to establish 10 Police Boys and Girls Clubs in underprivileged areas.

These clubs will offer educational and extracurricular support to children from economically weaker backgrounds, fostering community engagement and youth development.

“These projects will benefit thousands of police personnel and members of the public. The funding has made it possible for long-pending infrastructure and welfare initiatives to take off,” the GCP said in an official statement.

The CMDA’s strategic investment in policing infrastructure underlines the government’s commitment to strengthening law and order while simultaneously focussing on social development in the Vada Chennai region.

—IANS

