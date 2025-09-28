CM Yogi vows to end 'Love Jehad', give Bareilly-style thrashing to trouble-makers  

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday vowed to eliminate 'Love Jehad', warning criminals and anti-social elements that they will be thrashed just as trouble-makers were caned in Bareilly.

Speaking at an event for foundation stone laying and inauguration of 124 development projects in Balrampur, CM Adityanath said, "We need to remain alert against anti-national activities like 'Love Jehad', illegal conversions and cow smuggling."

He also called upon people to inform the police or the administration if they find anyone involved in such activities, saying, "We will personally make arrangements to handle them."

Warning anti-social elements to refrain from targeting women, businessmen or religious processions, he said, "Remember, whenever you attempt a misadventure, you will be thrashed like law-breakers were caned in Bareilly."

His warning to trouble-makers came close to detention of over four dozen people and the arrest of Bareilly cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Tauqeer Raza Khan, whose call for protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign resulted in violence on Friday.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at those who misled minors, who deserve to study math and science, into holding 'I love Muhammad' posters and protests.

Pointing to the Bareilly incident, he said, "Those who plotted the protest are doomed but they are also ruining the lives of minors."

A video of CM Adityanath's speech at Balrampur was shared on his social media handle and shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also recalled the fate of troubled Chhangur Baba and warned anti-social elements that they would also end up like the Balrampur's Maulana, who is in the police net for alleged illegal conversions and money laundering.

"Any action to break the law or indulge in anti-national activities like 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' will put you on the road to hell," he warned.

He said the projects launched on Sunday include a university building and a medical college named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

--IANS

rch/svn