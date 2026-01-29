CM Yadav welcomes Padma Shri awardees at his residence

Bhopal, Jan 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday welcomed Padma Shri awardees Kailash Chandra Pant and Mohan Nagar at his official residence here and congratulated them for their achievements. The Chief Minister honoured the awardees by presenting them with a shawl and an idol of Lord Mahakal.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today welcomed Kailash Chandra Pant and Mohan Nagar, who have been selected for the Padma Shri award, and extended his congratulations,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Senior litterateur and journalist Kailash Chandra Pant and social worker Mohan Nagar are among the four personalities from Madhya Pradesh selected for the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, in recognition of their contributions in different fields.

Pant (89), a resident of Sagar district, will receive the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to Hindi literature. Mohan Nagar, hailing from Rajgarh district, has been selected for the award in the field of social service, particularly for his work in environmental protection.

Expressing his happiness, Pant had earlier said on January 25 that receiving the Padma Shri was a moment of pride for him and his family. “This honour is not only a matter of pride for me but also for everyone working in the field of Hindi literature and education. Most of my literary work is based on critical essays, along with some independent writings,” he said.

Mohan Nagar, who is currently serving as Vice-President of the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, said he was engaged in serving the Narmada River and leading a cleanliness campaign when he learned about the honour. He is also actively involved in education-related initiatives in the tribal-dominated Betul district.

Two other personalities from Madhya Pradesh -- Bhagwan Das Raikwar (Sports) and Narayan Vyas (Archaeology) -- have also been selected for the Padma Shri this year.

