CM Yadav to attend MP-UP Cooperation Conference in Varanasi on March 31; MoUs likely

Bhopal, March 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in the ‘Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh Cooperation Conference’ to be held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on March 31.

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The conference, aimed at strengthening partnerships in trade, investment, and skills between the two neighbouring states, will also witness the signing of agreements between the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments across several sectors, including trade, industrial investment, skill development, handicrafts promotion, and tourism.

The summit will place special emphasis on linking One District-One Product (ODOP) initiatives, GI-tagged products, traditional crafts, and agri-food products with branding, marketing, and export opportunities.

“MP-UP Cooperation Conference 2026 will present a robust model for regional development by attracting investment, generating employment, and preserving cultural heritage through strong collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh,” the state government said in a press note on Saturday.

It added that the conference will hold detailed discussions on the proposed development of the Kashi–Ujjain–Chitrakoot religious tourism circuit as a joint tourism product between the two BJP-ruled neighbouring states.

“The initiative will emphasise the development of a structured and coordinated tourism model, facilitated by the participation of key stakeholders such as tour operators and IRCTC. The development will render religious tourism more organised, accessible, and appealing, thereby increasing both the volume of tourists and their average duration of stay across the two states,” it said.

On this occasion, artisans from Madhya Pradesh’s renowned Chanderi and Maheshwar silk clusters will collaborate with Banarasi silk weavers to advance joint branding, market expansion, and the ‘Ganga–Narmada Craft Corridor’ concept.

Chief Minister Yadav will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to study crowd flow design, infrastructure layout, and pilgrim management systems.

“This visit will serve as more than just a routine inspection. It will provide a valuable opportunity to understand successful models of modern urban planning and pilgrimage site management. Drawing upon this experience, a practical approach will be formulated for the development of religious sites, expansion of amenities, and systemic improvements within Madhya Pradesh,” the statement added.

--IANS

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