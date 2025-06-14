CM Yadav lauds MP Police for killing four Maoists in Balaghat

Bhopal, June 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Saturday, congratulated the state police for their successful anti-Maoist operation in the Balaghat district, in which four Maoists were neutralised.

The Chief Minister lauded the courage and alertness of security personnel due to which four Maoists, including three women, were neutralised in an encounter on the same day.

Chief Minister Yadav reiterated the state government's determination to eliminate Naxalism (Maoism) from Madhya Pradesh by March 2026.

He emphasised that the state government is rewarding police officers actively participating in anti-Maoist operations.

Chief Minister Yadav also recalled a recent event in Balaghat where the security personnel who led successful missions against Maoists were felicitated and promoted.

"The state police are carrying out this mission with determination. Maoists must surrender, or they will be eliminated. Their activities continue to endanger our tribal communities," the Chief Minister added.

The encounter took place based on intelligence inputs about the Maoists' presence in the Pachama Dadar-Kathiria forest area under Gadchiroli–Rajnandgaon-Balaghat division in the jurisdiction of Roopjhar police station and Sonewani outpost.

Acting on these inputs, Hawk Force, district police, and CRPF launched a coordinated cordon and search operation from the night of June 13 to 14.

During the operation, Maoists opened indiscriminate fire intending to harm security forces and loot their weapons.

Speaking to IANS, a senior police officer -- member of anti-Maoist operations forces, confirmed the development and said, "Three female and one male Maoist were neutralised in the encounter."

This success was achieved in a joint operation by the Hawk Force and local police, the officer added.

The officer also said that more details are awaited, as the operation is still underway and the number of neutralised Maoists may increase.

"The bodies of the three female Maoists have been recovered, but identification is yet to be confirmed. The other body is also being recovered," the officer said.

--IANS

pd/khz