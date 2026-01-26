CM warns of ‘demographic threat’ in Assam from Bangladesh-origin Muslims

Dibrugarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday raised concerns over what he described as a growing demographic challenge posed by Bangladesh-origin Muslims, urging people to take the issue seriously to safeguard the identity of indigenous Assamese communities.

Addressing the Republic Day programme in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said the unchecked migration and demographic changes could threaten Assam’s social fabric.

He claimed that the population of what he termed as ‘Miya’ Muslims could rise to nearly 40 per cent in the 2027 census, warning that such a shift would have long-term implications for the state.

“The existence of Assamese people is under threat due to Bangladesh-origin Muslims,” CM Sarma said, calling for heightened awareness and vigilance.

He stressed that demographic balance and protection of indigenous rights must remain a priority for the state.

At the same time, the Chief Minister asserted that Assam has undergone a major transformation in recent years. “Assam is no longer a backward state. It is now among the leading states contributing to a developed India,” he said, highlighting improvements in infrastructure, governance, and economic growth.

CM Sarma outlined several ambitious projects aimed at reshaping Assam’s future. He announced plans for rail and road connectivity across the Brahmaputra, describing it as a game-changer for trade and mobility.

He also spoke about innovative initiatives, including oil production from bamboo and the manufacturing of information technology chips within the state.

“These projects reflect how far Assam has progressed compared to the past,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the government is focused on creating jobs, attracting investment, and positioning Assam as a key hub in the country’s development journey.

CM Sarma's Republic Day address combined a strong political message on identity and demography with an optimistic projection of Assam’s economic and technological ambitions, underlining the Chief Minister’s dual emphasis on protection of indigenous interests and accelerated development.

