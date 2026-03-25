CM Vishnu Deo Sai transfers Rs 10,000 to each landless labourer in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, March 25 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday transferred Rs 500 crore directly into the bank accounts of nearly 5 lakh landless agricultural labourers across the state under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Landless Agricultural Labourer Welfare Scheme.

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During his visit to Baloda Bazar district, the Chief Minister disbursed Rs 10,000 each to 495,965 beneficiaries as annual financial assistance. The event was organised at the Pandit Chakrapani Shukla Swami Atmanand Excellence School sports ground, where Sai also interacted with several beneficiaries.

The scheme provides direct support to landless families, including 22,028 families from the Baiga and Gunia communities. In Baloda Bazar district alone, 23,568 beneficiaries received more than Rs 23.56 crore.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sai distributed benefits under various government schemes to around 50 beneficiaries. These included cheques worth Rs 15 lakh to 13 self-help groups from the Women and Child Development Department, fishing nets and ice boxes to six beneficiaries from the Fisheries Department, SVAMITVA cards to 10 beneficiaries, and sprayer pumps to four beneficiaries under the Agriculture Department.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with beneficiaries from Jashpur, Janjgir-Champa, Balod, Gariaband, and Kondagaon districts. He inquired about their well-being and the utilisation of the funds.

One beneficiary from Jashpur shared plans to use the money for goat rearing, while another from Janjgir-Champa mentioned constructing a house. Other beneficiaries also explained how they intended to utilise the assistance for their livelihoods.

Sai also met Savita Yadav, a beneficiary from Baloda Bazar, and held detailed discussions with her.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to the welfare of landless labourers and tribal communities. He said the direct benefit transfer would help improve their economic condition and provide much-needed financial stability.

After the transfer ceremony and interactions, Chief Minister Sai addressed a public meeting in the district. This financial assistance is seen as a significant step towards fulfilling the government's promise of supporting the most vulnerable sections of rural society in Chhattisgarh.

--IANS

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